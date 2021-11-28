The director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has identified a certain uncomfortable level of complacency on the part of the international community, the governments and the people, in the efforts to combat the dreaded COVID-19 virus that is still on rampage with many countries embarking on another round of lockdown.

The lockdown has become a painful option even with the frenzy countries have worked themselves into as the campaign to vaccinate the people against the pandemic intensifies. And that is where the WHO chief thinks the problem lies – the perception that getting the jab is all it takes to bring the disease under effective control.

Suddenly, Europe and the United States of America have become, again, the epicentre of a renewed wave of the virus that is still killing people in their hundreds and thousands in those places. It is, indeed, worrisome that there have been a series of mutations of the virus and, each time, a deadly trail follows that seems to defy attempts to even understand it, let alone control it.

Curiously, and in spite of the fatalities, the people in those places are carrying on as if the disease respects civilisation or social status. Policies put in place by health authorities are being resisted by a cross section of the population ostensibly enlightened enough to understand that the health challenge in question is not a game of cricket. For those indulging in this deadly pastime, the argument is that the policies which, deservedly, are stringent, infringe on their notions of rights and freedom.

Besides this overstretching of rights and freedom, the WHO chief lamented that the international community and governments seem to be over-emphasising the efficacy of vaccination as a remedy for COVID-19 and warned that though vaccination is essential in the drive to control the disease, it may not be sufficient to effectively bring it under control. In his opinion, a lot more needs to be done to ensure that the virus does not gain the upper hand in this battle to safeguard the health of mankind, and this requires a concerted effort on the part of the governments and the people with regard to the non-medical measures.

Already, most countries have discovered additional medicaments capable of fighting the virus such as booster shots and pills. In the opinion of this newspaper, what Dr Adhanom Ghebreyesus is worried about has to do with the near abandonment of other measures put in place to check the spread of the disease. While the campaign to vaccinate is being pursued with vigour, not so much can be said about other measures like social/physical distancing and wearing of face masks. The horror of packed stadia, beaches and other public places ought not to raise eyebrows as to why COVID -19 is angry that the people are taking it for granted.

In parliaments, schools and work places, debates are still raging over how to react to measures adopted by constituted health authorities and put in place to safeguard the health of even those who still believe that life must go on regardless of the presence of the virus. That is the context in which Dr Ghebreyesus is appealing to the world to treat the health challenge with all the seriousness it deserves. Freedom, liberty and other fundamental rights, in our opinion, are not cast in marble. They ought to respond to the exigencies and realities of the moment such as COVID-19 has thrown up.

In Nigeria, the vaccination drive has continued to be implemented in fits and starts. The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) believes that the country is ready to join the league of countries manufacturing vaccines. Ordinarily, we should be elated by such pronouncements. But we are not, and for good reason. Elsewhere, the private sector is leading the charge. Here, the public sector, riddled with corruption and wasteful inefficiencies, is pretending to be in a position to spearhead this onerous responsibility. Very soon, Nigerians will begin to be inundated with reports of shortage of funds for the most basic of facilities needed to do the needful. Even worse, there is an inexplicable resistance from the people, more out of ignorance than anything else, as regards the disease itself, an unfortunate development that has led the people to live in denial about the deadly virus with the reported fatalities.

Presently, the government is setting deadlines for the implementation of its compulsory vaccination decision with threats of job losses. That is exactly the point the WHO chief is making – that vaccination is not all there is to controlling COVID-19 and that vaccination must go side-by-side with the non-medical protocols to contain the virus.