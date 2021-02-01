A Mobile court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has shut down the popular Wuse Market, UTC at Area 10, Garki and Murg Shopping Plazas for non-compliance with the presidential regulations on COVID-19.

The same court also convicted about 100 persons who were arrested in various parts of the territory by the FCT COVID-19 Enforcement Team, for not wearing facemasks in public places.

This is coming barely six days after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, which were also rectified by Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) three days ago, with a directive by FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, to security agencies to arrest anyone violating the guidelines.

The court presided by Magistrate Idayat Akanni fined the violators N2,000 each, with an option of two weeks community service, adding that the convicts were given lesser penalties, because they were first offenders.

Speaking after the court judgment, head of media and enlightenment of the FCT COVID-19 Enforcement Team, Ihkaro Attah, said the situation at the affected markets were such that no responsible government would pretend not to see.

Attah noted that the presidential regulations specifically said that management of public business facilities, should take full responsibility of enforcement of the COVID-19 regulations, noting however, that these markets defaulted in all aspects.

He stated that the market and plazas disregarded the guidelines and did not make provision for the health safety requirements, adding that the court order can only be vacated when the management of the facilities comply with the regulations.

“The presidential regulations have given our enforcement team the teeth to bite and the FCT minister has also given his backing for the full implementation of the presidential regulations.”