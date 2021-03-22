ADVERTISEMENT

BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has explained that the COVISHIELD™ manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca manufactured by AstraZenaca are the same vaccine.

Director general of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, who gave the explanation in a statement on Sunday, said “AstraZeneca and Oxford University (AZOU) originally developed the ChAdOx1 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine to be used for prevention of COVID-19 disease.

“AZOU gave the license of its vaccine to Serum Institute of India PVT Ltd (SIIPL) to manufacture this vaccine at commercial scale. SIIPL gave the vaccine the trade name COVISHIELD.

“COVISHIELD is the result of a cooperation and a technology transfer from AstraZeneca – University of Oxford to SIIPL.”

She said vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute are accredited by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and are being used in around 170 countries across the globe in their national immunisation programs.

“Both COVISHIELD™ manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca manufactured by AstraZeneca are the same vaccine – ChAdOx1 nCoV- 19 Corona Virus Vaccines (Recombinant).

“COVISHIELD was granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the WHO on 15th February, 2021 and it is one of the listed vaccines under the COVAX Facility.”