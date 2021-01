ADVERTISEMENT

By INNEH BARTH, Asaba

Delta State Government has announced a fresh curfew in the state as part of measures to check resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic nationwide.

Coming few days COVID-19 killed the Majority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere.

Announcing the curfew, the Secretary to State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, in a statement said, that the curfew is from 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. daily and would commence on Jan. 29, 2021.

He called on residents of the state to comply with the restriction in the interest of public health, adding that security agencies had been directed to fully enforce the directives.

“As a result of the rising incidence of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic currently being experienced in the country, the Delta State Government will commence the enforcement of the nationwide COVID-19 curfew imposed by the Federal Government from 10 p.m – 4 a.m daily with effect from Friday, 29th January, 2021.

“In view of this, the State Government wishes to reiterate that the guidelines earlier issued on the closure of night clubs across the state still subsists and should be complied with.

“In the same vein, government wishes to restate the standard COVID-19 protocols for the guidance of all and these include:

“Wearing of face masks in public places; avoiding crowded places; physical distancing; regular hand washing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

“Deltans, residents and owners and operators of public places and establishments are strongly advised to comply with these directives as there shall be strict enforcement by security agencies in line with the Federal Government Coronavirus (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into effect by the President Muhammadu Buhari on 26th January, 2021.”