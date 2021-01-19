By INNEH BARTH |

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has nullified the previous transfer of no fewer than 4,500 secondary school teachers across the state.

The commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba yesterday, rationalised the cancellation on the need to halt the escalating cases of COVID-19 incidents across the state.

According to Ukah, the nullification of the earlier approved transfer of about 4,500 secondary school teachers was predicated on the need to halt the increasing wave of cases of the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country.

He said: “With the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections across the country, which have already affected the adjusted academic calendar, transferring teacher at this time will lead to further loss of academic hours as the affected teachers will need time to adjust and settle down in their new schools.”

According to the commissioner, the Post Primary Education Board (PPEB), has been accordingly asked to cancel the previously announced postings of 4,500 secondary school teachers across Delta state with immediate effect.

Ukah also urged the designated teachers to remain at their current stations and disregard the earlier announced postings. This directive is coming amid resumption of students for their second term academic activities on 18 January, 2021.

The commissioner also assured all that the government of Delta State was working assiduously in order to “put necessary measures in place to curtail the spread of the disease in the state, especially among pupils, students and teachers.”