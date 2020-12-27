By VICTOR OKEKE, Abuja

Telehealth service provider, DoctorCare24 is offering free medical consultation with doctors to limit human contact in hospitals as the coronavirus pandemic rages.

A statement by the chief executive officer of the company, Chucks Chibundu, said that December till January 15, 2021, patients will enjoy one free chat consultation and 50 per cent discount on video consultations for new subscribers.

He said there is also an offer for 25 per cent discount on all consultations with GPs and Specialist Doctors for existing subscribers.

According Chibundu, “10 Glucometers and 5 Blood Pressure Monitors will be given to early subscribers with three months subscription plan for the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) service.”

“It is a season of healthy holiday from Doctorcare247 for you. To get started as a new subscriber, download the Doctorcare247 App on playstore and Appstore or visit www.doctorcare247.com today,” he added.

Doctorcare247 is a robust integrated telehealth platform that enables doctors and healthcare specialists diagnose and treat patients online.

Consultations are done through a secure high definition video chat, texts or calls with all records held in a secure cloud storage.

Consultations are offered for general wellness, child wellness, mental wellness and lifestyle management.

Platform enables real time remote consultation and non-invasive diagnosis between patients and doctors from the comfort of any location in Nigeria or around the globe.

Chibundu said Doctorcare247 would help change the landscape of healthcare in Nigeria, noting that the desire to bring convenience to healthcare seekers was the idea behind the development of the service.

“Nigerian digital health space is largely virgin. Government is currently pushing technology and healthcare policies are aimed at ensuring Nigeria takes advantage of global trends to align and enhance local efforts for desired benefits to Nigerians. Our initiative through Doctorcare247 is to complement government efforts at building capacity that supports universal healthcare for all, albeit driven by technology.

“With Doctorcare247, patients have immediate access to medical care from the comfort of their homes, offices or even on the go. Patients avoid long waits at hospitals and clinics, and get prompt help in case of emergencies,” he said.

He added that the platform would benefit both medical practitioners and organisations saying that Doctorcare247 is solving the problem of access by enabling providers to extend their geographic boundaries for improved access to primary care and specialty providers.