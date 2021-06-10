Post its successful premieres in Lagos and Ibadan, the COVID-19 documentary Unmasked is making a third premiere in Kano today.

The 105 minutes film set to screen at the Performing Arts Theatre, Faculty of Communications Complex, Bayero University Kano BUK, new campus will feature Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Godwin Emefiele as keynote speaker; while His Royal Highness, the Emir of Karaye, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II is the special guest honour.

A panel of discussants including the director of CIDR Kano, Professor Isa Sadiq Abubakar; Executive Director, Primary Health Management Board, Dr Tijani Hussein; and Reproductive Health Coordinator, Kano, Dr Aisha Faruk will speak on the theme – Rebuilding Primary Healthcare.

A collaborative effort of veteran filmmaker Femi Odugbemi, and journalist cum media entrepreneur, Kadaria Ahmed, Unmasked, produced by Daria Media and Zuri 24 Media aims at catalyzing conversations around public health in Nigeria based on issues raised in the documentary.

“It is our hope that we can motivate collaborative work that can help us begin to build a more functional public healthcare system,” said Programmes Officer, Daria Media, Bimbo Amao.