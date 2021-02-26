By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has cautioned Nigerian Muslims against contravene government’s guidelines and protocols toward curtailing the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and other matters of governance.

He gave the warning when he paid a courtesy visit to the management and staff of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). The visit coincides with the fourth board of NAHCON’s first year in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged Muslim faithful in the country to seek to seek knowledge that will answers many questions agitating their minds on the conspiracy surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.

“You have to continue to obey all the protocols on COVID-19. Don’t contravene government’s guidelines and rules,” Sultan warned.

“The leaders of all Ulama and sheikhs in the country met with the government recently about the vaccine. Some questions were asked concerning the conspiracy about the vaccine and we agreed to go back home, talk to our people and come back again here in Abuja with the same Ulama and sheikhs next month, March 9 before they start administering the vaccine.

“Knowledge is very important. If you pick your phone now you will have all the knowledge about the holy Qur’an and hadiths, and anything you need about the COVID-19 and many conspiracy theories here and there about the vaccine.”

The Sultan used the occasion of his visit to inspect the soon to be commissioned NAHCON Digital Economy Centre and also laid the foundation for the construction of a Juma’at mosque on the premises of the NAHCON’s headquarters.

He described the visit as a special day to him being the first time he is visiting the magnificent edifice and to meet and interact with senior and junior staff and management of NAHCON under one roof. Recounting the rigors, they went through in ensuring the formation of a Hajj Commission in Nigeria, the Sultan commended the three preceding boards for laying a solid foundation for the development of the Hajj institution in Nigeria from inception to date.

He expressed confidence that the current board will build on those achievements of his predecessors, saying he has trust in the present Chairman being someone whom he has known and whose integrity he has trusted.