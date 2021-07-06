Federal government’s COVID-19 stimulus package has saved the Nigerian economy from degenerating as feared and saved two million jobs, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

Osinbajo said the feat was achieved through the implementation of the government’s Economic Sustainability Plan.

Although the target of N2.3 trillion estimated to be spent under the plan has not been achieved, he said the government released N500 billion as at the end of May, making it possible to attain several objectives of the ESP directly supporting a few million Nigerians.

According to a statement by the media aide of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, while a total of 2,100,021 jobs have been saved and created all together, the breakdown of the figures indicate that 1.3 million jobs have been retained through interventions in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) space, including the payroll support.

The 774,000 jobs from the Public Works Programme and 26,021 jobs from construction/rehabilitation projects across the country were among those newly created.

These were some of the highlights from a virtual meeting of the Economic Sustainability Committee measuring implementation presided over by Osinbajo yesterday.

Osinbajo said 100 per cent the release of funds appropriated in the budget for the programme was commendable and urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to expedite action on the release of funding components of the ESP that are dependent on financing from the bank.

According to the vice president, “our budget funds were released in total.

I thank the minister of finance for ensuring that it was done promptly, which means, in effect, that as far as the budget goes, we have been able to do what we practically promised to do.

“I know that if we were able to infuse N2.3 trillion into the Nigerian economy, we will not have the employment figures that we have today; we will not have the problems that we have today, they will be significantly reduced. Even with what we are able to do with the budget, growth figures at least indicate that things have not degenerated as badly as many had thought,” he said.

According to a summary by the minister of state for budget and planning, Prince Clem Agba, the construction/rehabilitation of 3,707 km of federal roads under the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is at 65 per cent completion.