BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, Tuesday directed all Public Officers on Grade Levels 02-12 hitherto working from home to resume work on Monday 8, March 2021.

The governor had in January 2021 ordered that only officers on Grade Levels 13 and above should continue working in the office, while officers on GL.02 to 12 were to work from home following the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.

The move and other measures were put in place by the state government to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

A statement by the state Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday said the action was taken considering the progress made so far in curtailing the spread of the virus as well as the federal and state governments’ plans for vaccination.

She said,’’ All officers are to continue to take personal responsibility for their health, including proper use of masks (covering nose and mouth), regular hand washing and sanitizing, as well as social distancing. Avoidance of large gatherings should be strictly observed.’’

All Accounting Officers should ensure compliance with the above directives in their various MDAs.