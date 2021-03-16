ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, his deputy, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo and the state chief judge, Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, yesterday received COVID-19 vaccination at the Government House, Enugu.

Governor Ugwuanyi and the two others were the first key stakeholders in the state to receive the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The event was witnessed by the wife of the governor, Mrs Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, the commissioner for health, Dr Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, the executive secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr George Ugwu, representatives of the development partners, and trained health personnel, among others.

It would be recalled that the executive secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Ugwu, during the commencement of the vaccination exercise with frontline health workers on Friday, had disclosed that the next stage of the vaccination will be for key stakeholders of political, religious and traditional institutions as well as elderly people with underlying illnesses, among other identified people.

The first recipient of the jab in the state, Dr Okechukwu Ogbodo, a frontline health worker at ESUT Teaching Hospital Isolation and

Treatment Centre, Enugu, had encouraged the people of the state to take the vaccine saying: “I can tell you that almost 30 minutes after

taking the vaccine I am hale and hearty; no reaction. So, I want to encourage everybody in Enugu State to come and take this vaccine.”