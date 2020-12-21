ADVERTISEMENT

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that it remains the only state in the country to attain and surpass the COVID-19 testing

target of one per cent population set by the Presidential Task Force

(PTF) on COVID-19.

Also, with the establishment of seven isolation/treatment centres, with

920 total bed capacity, including ICU facilities, the territory also exceeds the 300 bed capacity recommended for states by the PTF on COVID-19.

Acting secretary for Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Dr

Mohammed Kawu, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, added that the secretariat had carried out investigation and testing of 86,505 suspected cases of COVID-19 and confirmed 8338 positive cases.

Kawu also revealed that the FCTA has activated surveillance system at point of entry with screening of over 52,161 Passengers of Interest (POIs), out of which 320 (0.6 per cent) were positive.

He added that the administration has begun 10 scientific research on COVID-19, including randomised clinical trials on drugs effectiveness and management of the virus infection, while the secretariat would ensure the accreditation of FCTA hospitals for Postgraduate Residency

Training, as well as the establishment of a standard Residency Training Programme to ensure sustain specialist consultant manpower develoment.

The acting secretary disclosed the FCTA in partnership with the World

Health Organisation (WHO) would establish Measles, Rubella and Yellow

Fever reference laboratory in Maitama District Hospital to serve the

entire north central zone of the country.

He however, advocated increase funding, noting that the capacity of the secretariat to plan, implement and manage effectively the FCT healthcare sector depends on funds, even as he decried over-dependence on donour fund, just as he canvassed for appropriate legislation to back the activities of the FCT School of Nursing and Midwifery.