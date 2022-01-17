The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) early on Monday morning, mounted heavy security surveillance at all entry points to its office premises, shutting out all COVID-19 unvaccinated staff, as well as visitors.

LEADERSHIP observed that many of the staff and visitors were seen stranded at the gate grumbling and begging to gain access.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who heads the surveillance team, vowed that the enforcement will be sustained to ensure maximum compliance.

