The FCT Administration has threatened has said it may have no choice but to shut the popular Bannex plaza and EFAB mall at Area 11 if they continue to flout the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations, 2021.

Head, Media, Enlightenment and Publicity of the Task Force, Comrade Ikharo Attah, said the warning has become necessary following the flagrant violation of COVID-19 protocols observed in both plazas.

Attah who spoke with newsmen shortly after a sitting of the FCT mobile court, disclosed that most of the offenders brought before the court were picked up from the two plazas, even as he observed that the affected plazas were found not to have provisions for washing points or temperature machines at their entry points.

Attah warned that the administration would not fold it’s hands and watch the offenders risk the lifes of residents of the territory.

“We went out on routine patrol where looked we looked at key areas. We looked at plazas, we looked at the malls and traffic issues and so far 49 arrests were made and brought before the FCT mobile court. Her Lordship, Idayat Akanni in her wisdom discharged two persons.

“We observe that many people are getting relaxed and we are getting them to understand that the Presidential Executive Order on COVID-19 protocols is very much in place and we in the FCT under the FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammad Musa Bello, and the Police Commissioner for the FCT Bala Ciroma, we are kin at enforcing and ensuring that it actually works.

“From the arrest we made today, we got too many people arrested from the EFAB Plaza at area 11 and Bannex Plaza in Wuse II. These two plazas need to as a matter of extreme urgency, need to put their plazas in order, get all the washing points ready and ensure that those who come into the plaza comply by wearing their face masks. Because at the point we are in now, if the plazas do not comply, we are going to be shutting down Bannex Plaza as well as the EFAB plaza if they fail to comply in the shortest time. When we shut down the Wuse market and UTC plaza, there was much outcry and some persons believed we did not give them much warnings.”

On the increasing number of offenders being arrested, Attah blame the development on COVID fatigue which may have set in in some area, but he assured that the team will not relent on apprehending violators, saying “The Minister and the Police Commissioner has not asked us to stop.”

The 47 persons tried before the mobile court for the violation of face mask, all pleaded guilty and were given a N2000 fine or an option of community service.