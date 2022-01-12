Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it would commence the barring of workers and visitors from offices from January 17, 2022, if they are unable to show proof of their vaccination against COVID-19.

The senior special assistant to FCT minister on media and strategic communication, Malam Abubakar Sani, in a statement he issued yesterday, said the directive was contained in a circular signed by the FCTA permanent secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola.

Sani said that the circular was addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), all Mandate Secretaries, and the Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC).

He said the circular had been forwarded to the Coordinator of Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Heads of all Departments, and FCTA Agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sani said this was in line with the one issued earlier by the federal government instructing workers on Grade Level 12 and below to resume duty.

He said, “The circular also directed that all employees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. They will also present a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test done within 72 hours.

“All visitors and clients coming to do business are also required to comply with this directive,“ he said.

He warned that persistent non-compliance or refusal by staff to be vaccinated would be treated following the relevant provisions of the Public Service Rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To ensure strict compliance with this circular, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement in collaboration with the Director of Security Services has been mandated to mount surveillance in all entry points.

”The team will prevent violators from gaining access to offices of the FCTA from January 17, 2022,” he warned.