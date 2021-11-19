Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it is targeting to vaccinate over 1.5 million residents in the next 50 days across the six area councils against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

FCT minister of state, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made this known when she flagged off mass vaccination campaign against the spread of the pandemic in Abuja yesterday.

She said the rapid spread of the virus emphasizes the need for an aggressive response and improved efforts to contain the infection and protect residents of the territory.

Aliyu assured residents that the administration was taking up the challenge of improving routine immunization, diseases surveillance, outbreak preparedness and response services as well as strengthening the primary Health Care scheme implementation in the FCT.

She revealed that with the receipt of donated high quality medical equipment worth over 700,000 USD, the equipment would contribute immensely to improve quality of healthcare services in the primary and secondary health facilities with better health outcomes in the territory.

The minister commended the continued support of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and other partners for their collective responsibility, while pledging that the FCT Administration would continue to work with partners to improve the reach and sustain COVID-19 vaccination in the FCT.