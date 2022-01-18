Head of the service of the federation (HoS), Folasade Yemi-Esan has disclosed that despite the economic situation during the Covid -19 pandemic in 2020, no civil servant was sacked or owed salary.

She disclosed this yesterday at the opening ceremony of the separate and joint meeting of the national public service negotiating council in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan said substantial information in the public domain on COVID-19 and its variants, point to the fact that human life will not remain the same.

Of particular concern, she noted is the uncertainty of the balance of economic interest and the harmonious relationship between workers and employers in the event of future disruptions as employers of labour with capitalist inclination would certainly re-structure to remain operational.

She said, “For instance, a report released in September 2021 by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), revealed that about 20 percent of the full-time workforce in Nigeria lost employment during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.”

She said fortunately for them in the public sector President Buhari’s understanding and continued commitment to the welfare of civil servants ensured that no worker was sacked.

“And as part of the Administration’s response to mitigate the adverse economic effects of COVID-19, it is worth noting that Mr. President ensured that no civil servant was owed salaries or laid off.

In addition, the administration within the COVID-19 pandemic has taken further proactive steps to ensure that work goes on and the welfare of workers are taken care of,” she stated.

Yemi-Esan said organised labour has the critical role of evolving and inculcating new principles of industrial relations that would promote collaboration and advance institutional strategic thinking.

She said this is intended to sustain industrial peace and harmony in the public service for improved productivity especially in the face of current global realities and circumstances.