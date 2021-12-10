As part of efforts to meet vaccination targets in the country, the federal government yesterday flagged off mass vaccination of refugees, migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Speaking during the flag off in Abuja, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said 7,361,810 Nigerians have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This figure, he said, represents 6.6 per cent of the eligible population.

Shuaib added that 3,846,762 eligible Nigerians have received their second doses and are fully vaccinated against the virus, representing 3.4 per cent of the eligible population.

He said following the detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the federal government reviewed the country’s vaccination programme and resolved to introduce the booster dose.

In introducing the booster dose, the executive director said the government was planning to use the Pfizer-Bio-N-Tech vaccine across the country.

He said, “The Federal Government reviewed the country’s vaccination programme and resolved to introduce the booster dose using the Pfizer Bio-N-Tech vaccine across the country. This will take effect from Friday, December 10, 2021.

“It is pertinent to reiterate the fact that the Nigerian COVID-19 vaccination programme is science-driven. Evidence has shown that the booster dose further increases protection against the virus.”

Shuaib noted that those eligible for the booster shots have to be 18 years and above, even as he assured that the booster shots are safe and efficacious.

He stated: “Eligibility for the booster dose includes being 18 years and above, fully vaccinated with either two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“The time interval before the booster dose is at least six months for these vaccines, except the Johnson and Johnson which is at least two months.

“This is another opportunity to be further protected. I, therefore, urge all those who have taken the right decision to be fully vaccinated, to walk into the nearest vaccination site for their booster dose as from tomorrow.

“I want to reassure everyone that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and efficacious. We have in place the required measures and precautions to ensure vaccine monitoring and accountability. We are committed to ensuring that our vaccination teams will be available on-site here and in other camps daily until every eligible person has received their vaccines.

“I, therefore, urge camp leaders to take responsibility and ensure all members are fully vaccinated. Please do not hesitate to demand the vaccines if the teams stop coming and there are still unvaccinated persons in the camp. It is your right to get vaccinated.”