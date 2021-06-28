The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Nasir Sanni Gwarzo, has said that the present administration deserves commendation for not retrenching workers and for ensuring prompt payment of workers’ salary despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gwarzo said this while fielding questions from journalists at the end of the special Jummat service in commemoration of the 2021 Civil Service Week on Friday in Abuja.

According to a statement by the director, (Press and Public Relations) Head of Service, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, during the weekend, he said the president’s magnanimity with respect to the welfare of civil servants was unparalleled.

He said, “when the private sector and other countries were retrenching workers due to inability to pay salaries arising from Covid-19 pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari ensured that civil servants got paid at the appropriate time even when the Work-From-Home directive subsisted in the Civil Service”.

Gwarzo also praised the head of civil service of the federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, for taking bold measures in introducing innovative reforms in the Civil Service, adding that in the next few years, Nigerians will start seeing the positive effects of these reform measures.

He said the reforms being piloted by Dr. Yemi Esan in such areas as Digitization, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Culture Change and general deployment of technology will eventually lead to enhanced service delivery and rob off on other layers of Civil Service like state and the local government administration in the country.

This, he added, will eventually impact on the life of Nigerians from the grassroots to the top.

Gwarzo further said that he came on behalf of the head of service to seek God’s guidance and protection for the entire work-force in the Service.

He said similar prayers would be offered in churches across the nation for the civil service.

In his sermon, the officiating Iman at the National Mosque, Ustaz Muhammed Kabir Adam lauded Civil Servants for their sacrifice to the nation and prayed for their continued protection and safety in the face of many challenges.

He admonished them to shun corruption and carry out their duties with utmost commitment and dedication to the nation.