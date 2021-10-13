The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has said that civil servants would be required to present proof of vaccination or negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted within 72 hours to enable access to government offices from December 1, 2021.

This is even as the PSC said South Africa, Turkey and Brazil have been removed from restriction list for travellers.

The chairman, PSC on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, stated this during the presidential press briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mustapha said, “statistics generated over the last four weeks on testing have shown that the trend of infection is going down in some states while in others, the trajectory is upward. The combined total for testing by PCR and RDT now stands at about 3,141,795 million persons.

“The Aviation authorities in collaboration with the diplomatic sector have made reasonable progress in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Discussions are still on-going with the UAE Authorities to resolve the impasse.

“The Hon Minister of Aviation today, presented the position of African countries on Vaccine Passport which some economic blocks and countries wish to impose, for travel purposes. This is because African countries have found it difficult to access the vaccines for their citizens in sufficient number.

“Over several months, four countries were placed on high level restriction for travelers from such countries. The PSC has after a review of the developments in these countries, decided to remove South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil from the restricted list.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you are aware, the UK has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travelers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from Oct. 11. Nigeria welcomes this development and assures that the PSC shall continue to review Nigeria’s protocols based on global developments, science and national experience. A revised protocol will be issued in the next 24 hours.

“With effect from 1st December, 2021, federal government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions. An appropriate service wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process.”

Recall that the PSC had earlier placed a restriction on Turkey, Brazil and South Africa due to the upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases.