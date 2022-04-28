Citing the surge in COVID-19 infections in China and some parts of Europe, the federal government has warned of a possible resurgence in Nigeria.

The minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who gave the warning during a bi-weekly COVID-19 media briefing yesterday in Abuja, said Nigeria cannot afford to let down its guards on COVID-19.

He reiterated that the pandemic was not over yet, saying, “Nigeria at the moment is in a lull with reduction in infection rates and in fatalities. We cannot let down our oars on COVID-19. The experience from other places tells us that there can be a play up of COVID-19 at any time triggered by factors yet to be fully understood. The massive huge city of Shanghai in China is on a lock down because of an explosion again in COVD-19, before it was in Europe, UK and Germany.

“The re-emergence of COVID-19 from country to country still surprises us. COVID-19 is not gone, it has only slowed down in Nigeria. We are still working closely, and as there has been a resurgence that has surprised people in other countries, it is not ruled out here,” he cautioned.

The minister urged Nigerians to reframe from nonessential crowding, saying, “If it has to happen, we must apply non-pharmaceutical measures like wearing our facemasks, washing our hands and sanitising and being careful.”