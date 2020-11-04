The federal government has warned that the country may experience a spike of COVID-19 in the next two weeks due to the reopening of the airports and #EndSars protests.

This even as the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has called for the adoption and adherence of various preventive measures put in place by the state government to tackle COVID-19 pandemic to avert a second wave of the deadly disease.

Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha stated this yesterday during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled that the PTF had cautioned on the need to avoid complacency on account of the low number of infections published daily and the possibility of a second wave.

According to him, the advice was premised on the fact that risk perception remains very low and sample collection has been on the decline.

He said “In the midst of all these, the nation has experienced several large gathering events during which the Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions were not really observed. The situation in Europe and the reports from the USA showing the consequences of non-adherence, are quite vivid.

“The PTF is highlighting these issues repeatedly because we remain at risk of importation, having opened our airspace and massive spread as a result of the protests. The next week or two remain critical”.

Mustapha also noted with sadness the failure of Nigerians who arrived from abroad to present themselves for the in-country PCR test which they signed up to and paid before arrival.

He said statistics emerging from records show that only one out of three passengers have shown up for the in-country test.

On the Lagos second wave, Abayomi said a resurgence of cases in Lagos may lead to the reversal of the strategically calculated measures put in place by the Government to open up the economy.

Speaking on effort being made by the State Government to sustain the gains that have been made to control the global pandemic in Lagos State, the commissioner explained that many countries and cities are experiencing a second and third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with a resultant spike in the number of cases and fatalities.

Abayomi however warned that the continuous flagrant disregard of safety guidelines by citizens heralds’ danger and may lead to a second wave of new infections in Lagos. He advised citizens against unnecessary movement and social gatherings, unless it is absolutely necessary stressing that travelling into and outside the country should be discouraged except when absolutely necessary.

“The erroneous belief that COVID-19 has been conquered and is no more in Nigeria should be discarded. Based on our data, this assumption is invalid. It creates a false sense of security amongst the citizens causing many to abandon the use of face masks and other safety measures and protocols put in place by the government”, the Commissioner said.

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja and BY ROYAL IBEH,