Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar, has said that the federal government is set to commence the payment of #5,000 to 1 million Urban Informal Workers for six months across the country to cushion the impact of COVID-19.

Farouq made this known during the opening ceremony of the two-day Sensitisation Workshop on Effective Media Reporting of the Humanitarian Sector organised by the Humanitarian Ministry for the media and the press crew of the Ministry in Abuja yesterday.

The minister also revealed that Rapid Response Register has been put in place by the ministry to ensure proper implementation of the initiative.

“The Rapid Response Register has been put in place by the Minister as a shock responsive intervention register specifically targeted at the urban informal workers impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“One million beneficiaries will receive cash transfers of N5, 000 for six months. A pilot scheme commenced earlier this year with 3,115 beneficiaries in Lagos and Abuja. It will be scaled nationwide,” she said.

She further noted that the ministry will embark on sensitization of the poor and vulnerable ahead of the administering of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We have commenced the sensitization process already; we are working with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency to see that we achieve this. We have started with the workers and we have vaccinated those that are going to the field to sensitize these particular group of people and then we will start administering the vaccine” she added.