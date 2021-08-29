Participants at a workshop yesterday urged the federal government to approach the Chinese government on vaccine production and distribution to bring more choices of safe vaccines to Nigerians.

The request was contained in a communique issued at the end of a workshop organised by Diplomats Extra Magazine endorsed by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) tagged: ‘’COVID-19 Vaccines on Ensuring Fair and Equitable Distribution’’ in Abuja signed by Mr Raphael Oni on behalf of the Communique Drafting Committee.

The participants also stressed the need for local production of COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with the Chinese government to halt the spread of the virus in the country.

This is even as the meeting also deliberated on a number of issues including the need to ensure fair and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tapping into Chinese Belt and Road Initiatives amidst COVID-19, and the need for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to approve and make more vaccines available for all.

It noted that severe sanctions should await inbound travelers and passengers from high-risk countries who flout COVID-19 protocol on isolation.