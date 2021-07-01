Presidential Steering Committee PSC) has said incoming passengers must now perform a COVID-19 PCR test three days before boarding.

PSC chairman and secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this is part of the reviewed travel restrictions.

Mustapha said, “Passengers must perform a COVID-19 PCR test not more than three days (72 hours) before boarding. PCR test done more than 72 hours before departure is not valid and such persons will not be allowed to board. Rapid antigen or antibody tests are not acceptable; only PCR tests can be used for this purpose.

“Test validity commences from the time of sample collection. For passengers with multiple connections before arrival in Nigeria, the PCR test must be valid within 72 hours of boarding from the first point of departure. Passengers must bring along an electronic or hard copy of their COVID-19 PCR test for presentation at the departure airport and upon arrival in Nigeria,” he said.

The PSC also said foreigners without PCR test will be deported and all intending passengers (including diplomats and children less than 10 years old) must register via an online national travel portal (Nigeria International Travel Portal – https://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) and proceed to fill in the online health declaration/self-reporting form located on the portal and they should ensure that the information/contact details provided on the form are correct and verifiable.

He said, “Foreign passport and non-resident in Nigeria, arriving in Nigeria without a valid PCR result (either no PCR result or a forged COVID-19 PCR result or a non-PCR COVID-19 test will be denied entry into the country and arrangements made for immediate deportation at cost to the carrier airline.”

“Passengers who are Nigerians or holders of permanent resident permit will be allowed entry.

“Airlines shall be fined $3,500 per passenger for failure to comply with any of the pre-boarding requirements; airlines who consistently fail to comply with the above requirements may be banned from coming to Nigeria.”

For the passengers who visited Turkey, Brazil, India, South Africa within 14 days, the PSC said they will be denied entry into Nigeria.