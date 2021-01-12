About 700 women and children in Gishiri community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) benefited from various items ranging from food items, school supplies and COVID 19 relief materials to cushion the harsh economic reality in the country.

Making the donations to the community recently, Amina Ejiofor foundation stated that the relief materials were made possible through the partnership of the Qatari Embassy.

The foundation’s Head, Amina Dalhatu further stated that it was thier desire to see that the current hardship experienced occassioned by the effects of the Corona virus pandemic is ameliorated from well-meaning organizations and highly-placed individuals in the society.

She added that the sole aim of the foundation is to provide basic everyday supplies to the most vulnerable in the society while calling for mor support, even as she thanked the embassy for the donation which has helped in achieving the corporate goal.

Dalhatu said: We will like to thank the government of Qatar and the its entire people which also includes his Excellency, the ambassador of Qatar to Nigeria for supporting our foundation by donating 25k USD.

“This funds have been donated solely for the purpose of enabling the foundation provide basic everyday supplies to the most vulnerable people in our communities. With this generous donation, we were able to provide food items, back to school supplies, covid 19 relief materials to women and children, which is the primary objective of the foundation.”