As the United Kingdom are on the second wave of the COVID-19 lockdown, and Nigerians have also been informed that their could be a second wave of the virus hitting the country, popular Ukrainian based Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste and owner of Glory Music Group, Olajide Orodo popularly called GMG Boss has urged Nigerians to ensure that they continue to abide by all the Federal Government safety rules and regulations on covid-19.

He made this known during his radio tour of Rhythm FM Quincy Jones, Naija FM, Amaka , City FM Terra and others.

He will be hosting a mini concert this festive season in line with the federal government’s social distancing regulations also headlined the Bez viz Festival in September which was streamed live to thousands of people across the globe.

He was due to release his debut music project in October but due to the protests during that period, he had to postpone it to the first quarter of next year. He is very excited about the body of work and wants his fans to expect great sounds off the project.

By Anthony Ada Abraham