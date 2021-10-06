Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has directed the state’s COVID-19 Management Committee to take the vaccine campaign to the worship centres in the state to maximise protection from the Delta Variant.

To this end, the COVID-19 management team under the leadership of the deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, visited some Churches last Sunday where congregants were sensitised, tested and vaccinated.

The deputy governor who is the chairman, Gombe State Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 Response, said the new strategy was necessitated by the third wave of COVID-19 driven by the Delta Variant in the country.

Sensitizing the congregants, Jatau noted that it was the grace of God that the mortality rate in developing countries is less than those of developed countries, pointing out that it is a confirmation of a local adage which says “the cow that has no tail, it is God that chases flies from its body”.

Urging them to take advantage of God’s grace for mitigating the effects of corona virus on the developing countries, the deputy governor said, “We should add to this God- given advantage by taking more precautions to stay safe by availing ourselves for testing, vaccination and observing all protocol’s on Covid-19.

He admonished those who hold the view that their faith could keep them safe from the virus to have a rethink since the faith they have could not make them cross roads blind folded, but help in making them vigilant to sense danger and avoid it.

Jatau thereby reiterated the call on the faithful to take a step further in strengthening their faith by assisting the government protect their lives to receive the vaccine and obey the laws guiding covid-19 and general hygiene.

He stressed that the drive to screen and vaccinate people in congregations and places of worship shall be extended and sustained across both faiths in the state.

The outing to three churches including ECWA Gospel Church, off Ashaka road, Gombe,ECWA Church investment quarters, Gombe and ECWA Church number one Talasse, Balanga LGA showed an impressive turn out and patronage with 269 people tested and 197 people vaccinated.

It could be recalled that Coronavirus was first detected in the state on April 20, 2020, and today, over a year after, a total number of 67,000 were tested, with 2,459 positive, 2,327 discharged 82 active cases and 49 deaths, representing less than 2% mortality rate.

The coordinating committee on COVID-19 response pledged to continue to give the Incident Management System, under the Leadership of Commissioner of Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru the needed support on all activities across the state to mitigate effect and spread of the virus.