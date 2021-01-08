ADVERTISEMENT

The 2021 Grammys scheduled for January 31, has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Harvey Mason Jr., chair & interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy; Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS; and Ben Winston, Grammy Awards executive producer and principal of Fulwell 73 Productions, released the following joint statement on Tuesday (January 5), confirming that the 2021 Grammys have been postponed to March 14.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artistes scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do.

Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”