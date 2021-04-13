BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA and ROYAL IBEH, Lagos

As Nigeria and the rest of the world continue to experience the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought unprecedented disruption to global economy, the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPHARM) are engaging critical stakeholders on the way forward.

Speaking during the first opening of NGE and NAPHARM media week held virtually yesterday, the director general of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said that Nigeria is not ready for the next pandemic.

“Prior to Covid-19, we have been worried about the next pandemic, but this worry was not taken seriously by especially our political leadership,” he said.

On the pandemic, he said over two million lives have been lost, cost to global economy will be $28 trillion by 2050, livelihoods of hundreds of millions societies have been destroyed with broken essence of normal life.

On major milestones in Nigeria’s Covid-19 response prior to outbreak in the country, he said NCDC had established national coronavirus preparedness group, set up four laboratories with capacity to confirm Covid-19. He added that when the country started having confirmed cases, the national emergency operations centre were activated by the Presidential Task Force with over 80 laboratories activated.

“As Nigerians, we have faced a series of public outbreaks like Ebola in 2014, to polio, to meningitis, monkey pox, Lassa fever and now Covid-19 that has affected all of us, whether rich or poor, but we have been spared a little bit compared to other countries. As of 11th of April, we have 163, 793 confirmed cases, 2,060 deaths in 36 states plus FCT,” he said.

He, however, recommended strong collaboration for health security in order to keep up the country’s response against the pandemic, now and in the future, adding that the government cannot do this on its own.

Director of organisation, NAPHARM and NGE programme on Covid-19 pandemic,

Lolu Ojo, said, “It would be an understatement to say that Covid-19 has impacted our world; it has changed what we used to know. While the dry land is still far away, our exit strategy is science.

“God has given us the knowledge to bring this pandemic to an end. As pharmacists, we cannot afford to do nothing and this is what brought about Pharmacists and the Media together.

The president of NEPHARM, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, said the programme seeks to guide Nigeria towards a new turn in the nurturing and management of scientific knowledge for the overall benefit of Nigerians.

“In this regard, we have assembled a diverse team of professionals, from across the healthcare sector and beyond who will over the next several days examine a wide range of subject areas that relate to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Speaking on the collaboration, he said “The collaboration between the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy and the Nigerian Guild of Editors is particularly heart-warming,” adding that “the next five days will demonstrate how much more effective we become, when we put our differences aside and combine our talents and abilities. Together, each achieves more.”

The collaboration seeks to achieve three objectives, which are to complement efforts by government and other organisations to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people.

“Jointly, we will disseminate factual information pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic. The truth is that advances in science and technology have led the world to a situation where it is now possible to respond very quickly to the Covid-19 pandemic via the development of vaccines. It would be a tragedy if Nigerians, our people, are by acts of omission or commission disempowered from breathing optimally from these scientific advances.

“The second objective is for us to encourage government to beam the searchlight on the sorry plight of scientific research in Nigeria. We call on government to prioritize scientific research.

The last and third objective of this whole exercise this week is to enhance our capacity, as a country, to tackle future epidemics speedily. We intend to document lessons which Nigeria needs to learn from the Covid-19 pandemic. We urge the government to imbibe the discipline to put lessons to play in the unfortunate event of a future epidemic.”