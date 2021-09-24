A lecturer in the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery University of Maiduguri, Prof. Hector Oladapo, has called on the medical academic in the county to see the present COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity rather than threat to curriculum delivery in the university academic system.

The Don made this call at the Lagos State University College of Medicine 3rd Faculty of Dentistry Biennial Lecture with the theme “Impact of COVID-19 on Quality Standards and Curriculum Delivery of Dental Education” held in Lagos.

According to him, the present pandemic situation has afforded University authorities a wider variety of channels for teaching and learning, especially in the form of blended learning which is the future of curriculum delivery in dental education, he said.

He affirmed that due to changes brought by COVID-19 pandemic, universities in the country would need to devote more time, effort and budget to academic development activities which would focus on teachers, research, administrative staff and students to master new technology in teaching and learning.

According to him, to remain relevant, higher institutions would need to reinvent their learning environment by including flexible approaches to students admission, registration, learning, progression and graduation stressing that innovation and dynamic initiatives would be required to manage challenges highlighted by COVID-19 pandemic.

“Teachers in dental education have to consider and adopt ways to think about teaching and learning and their relationships with students. Learning offers new approaches to realise our mutual goal of preparing learners effectively for practice in the 21st century,” he noted.