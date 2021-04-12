Governor Nasir El-Rufai has noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught Nigeria the need to strengthen the country’s health systems because that is the only guarantee of getting quick treatment in times of global emergencies.

The governor said that Kaduna state has seized the challenge that the pandemic presented to establish six Covid-19 test centres and build a 136-bed Infectious Disease hospital within six months.

El-Rufai who gave the advice in a live media chat with some selected broadcast journalists on Thursday night, spoke on need for people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The governor who spoke in Hausa, also said that in addition to the new 136-bed hospital, ‘’Kaduna state is planning to build an infectious disease centre with at least ten beds in all our General Hospitals because even after Covid-19 has been contained, some epidemics or pandemics may likely come up.’’

According to him, ‘’there was bird flu, SARS and Ebola epidemics but coronavirus caught Nigerians unawares because previous diseases didn’t pose grave danger to our public health like Covid-19.’’

‘’Coronavirus quarantined everyone in one place; both the rich and poor couldn’t travel anywhere to get medication because those countries with better health systems were also overwhelmed. So, it taught us a big lesson to strengthen our own health systems,’’ he said.

El-Rufai thanked the people of Kaduna state for substantially adhering to the Covid-19 prevention protocols, adding that ‘’this explains why we had fewer deaths.’’

‘’More than most states, our people followed the protocol and I thank our religious and traditional rulers for preaching to our people on the need to wash their hands regularly with soap or sanitiser, observe social distancing and wear face masks,’’ he said, revealing that ‘’our infection rate has substantially reduced.’’

The governor also praised health workers for taking care of Covid-19 patients, just as he sympathized with people whose businesses were dislocated as a result of the lockdown that was imposed.

Justifying the measures that Kaduna state Government took to check the spread of the disease, El-Rufai said that health officials had projected that over 50,000 people will die from the virus.

‘’The disease was new, so there was panic all over the world. I was the index case in Kaduna state and I was given all kinds of medication. We were told that more than 50,000 people were likely to die. So, we were afraid that our facilities will be overwhelmed. Even the space to bury 50,000 people would have presented a challenge,’’ he argued.