The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is immense. On a global scale, the virus didn’t just alter socio-economic activities in a fundamental way, it shook the foundations of civilisation as we know it today, exposing flaws in long revered systems as well.

While virtually all sectors of human activity felt the weight of this virus, perhaps, the health sector, being the frontline sector that interfaces directly with the pandemic, is having to feel the brunt the most. And the challenge has been global.

The inadequacies of the most advanced health structures and systems were exposed. Countries which hitherto boasted of top notch health facilities were caught off guard as they struggled to make sense of a virus that has so far defied all measures to contain it. In countries with poor health systems, especially in Africa, the situation is better imagined.

With an already high rate of avoidable deaths due to malaria, childbirth and other health related issues, countries in this latter category have been projected to record more casualties from the pandemic. Inexplicably, so far, such projections are not manifesting. In Nigeria, for instance, the low death rate that is being witnessed remains a miracle of sorts, even though there have been complaints of low testing for the virus. What’s even more amazing is that despite the recent #ENDSARS protests and the violent mob that unleashed mayhem in the polity in recent weeks, the casualty rate from the virus remains quite insignificant.

However, as the world economy prepares to reopen and social engagements resume, so will the process of stocktaking with regards to the damage caused by the pandemic. While the battle with coronavirus is far from over, it is already apparent that the health systems of today have proven inadequate to tackle pandemics of this magnitude.

As such it is projected that governments, business leaders, and companies will allocate more budget for investing in healthcare and healthcare products after discovering the gaps in the global system while fighting the virus. More technological start-ups will emerge with creative applications on how to deal with the situation.

It is the opinion of this newspaper that Nigeria will not be an exception with regard to the stock taking process in a post-COVID-19 era. It is expected that a detailed process will be instituted to evaluate the impact of the virus and the stress it has caused the polity.

It is unarguable that the pandemic caused and is still causing a lot of anxieties on the already lethargic health sector, we, however, believe that it has also provided an opportunity for the country to revisit the discussion about the state of the health sector with a need to restructure it to serve the needs of the future.

We are not unaware of the peculiar financial challenge that the country faces with regards to pressing demands by other critical sectors. As a newspaper, it is incontrovertible that the country’s resources had been mismanaged over the years as seen in poor prioritisation on the one hand and corruption on the other. But it goes without saying that the task of revamping the health sector is strenuous and requires all the political will that can be mustered so as to put it in proper shape to enable withstand future health challenges.

It goes without saying that the health sector, perhaps, just like the education, is too sensitive to be relegated to the background the way it has been done over the years. As have already been witnessed, with the recent pandemic, its place in ensuring socio-economic stability of a country is strategic. As such we aver that with a lot more sacrifice and will power, a major leap can be achieved in this sector in a post-COVID-19 era. We believe that more allocation should be made to the health sector as part of measures to provide a robust sector going forward.

It would seem like we missed the opportunity after the Ebola pandemic struck. Many had thought it would have afforded the nation an opportunity to build on the gains made in checkmating Ebola to rebuild infrastructure in the sector.

That was not done as the experience gained in the effort was lost. Notwithstanding, it is commendable that government at all levels is striving to re-position the health sector, build new health structures and improve on the human capital in the wake of COVID-19. We hope that this would serve as a launch pad for a revolution in the sector that will truly restore faith in local capabilities in the sector that has been run down due to brain drain and medical tourism.