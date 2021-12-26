The COVID-19 pandemic is said to have found its way to Aso Rock presidential villa, infecting a number of presidential aides, including closest aides to President Muhammadu Buhari who are saddled with his protection.

According to a report by an online newspaper, Premium Times, those infected with the virus include the permanent secretary in the State House, Tijani Umar; the president’s Aide-de-camp (ADC), Yusuf Dodo; his chief security officer (CSO), Aliyu Musa, and his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, is also reported to have contacted the virus.

Findings by LEADERSHIP Sunday however suggest that the spread of the virus is not only limited to officials in Aso Villa, as an unspecified number of people in Abuja’s diplomatic Circle have also contacted the virus.

Staff of Embassies and high commissions at the affected missions who had previously been granted leave are now being recalled to fill in for the depleted workforce.

It was gathered that local staff in the Australian High Commission in Abuja are part of those being recalled from their leave.

Investigations by this paper also indicated that embassies, particularly those of the developed countries in Abuja were the first to vaccinate their diplomats and local staff resident in Nigeria’s capital city.

Though the number of embassies or staff in the affected embassies infected by the virus could not be ascertained, it was however learnt that those contracting it are mostly vaccinated.

Diplomatic missions in Nigeria, it was gathered, have intensified precautionary measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic even as the Omicron variant raises concerns all over the world.

LEADERSHIP Sunday can authoritatively report that one of the missions of a European country in Abuja maintains strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

The embassy has cut the number of visits and also restricted visa applicants from accessing the premises of the mission, as most applicants are forced to remain at the security posts and are usually called upon one after the other to address their issues.

Because of the pandemic, most of the missions don’t organised media events like they did before the outbreak of the virus and some now prefer virtual interactions.

Most of them have canceled the usually very eventful national day celebrations, which normally would attract large crowds.

Only a few of them have held such celebrations this year under strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

In one of the missions belonging to an African country, appointments are strictly by invitations and no one is allowed into any mission without face masks, even as specific sitting arrangements have been made to observe social distancing.

This mission also has visa application procedures that are quite stressful and requires prospective travellers to have valid COVID-19 test results and other requirements before they are issued visas.

Earlier in December, there had been uproar in the Nigerian media about the delegation of the visiting South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, not undergoing tests for COVID-19.

Ramaphosa who also visited Senegal tested positive for COVID-19 some 10 days after leaving Nigeria.

The South African government however said at the time that the president’s delegation underwent tests while in West Africa, downplaying concerns about COVID-19 spreading in any of the countries.

Within the Nigerian government, infected officials were taken out of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday when the result of their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests came back positive.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, confirmed to the media he was afflicted by the mild variant of the COVID-19.

He said, “I have no confirmation of the cases you mentioned, but yes I have been afflicted by the mild variant of the COVID-19. I felt okay from the beginning, maybe because one had received all three jabs, and right now, I feel 100 per cent. I just finished my hour-long running exercise.

“But the strange thing about this ailment is that it is the scientists, not you, that will say you are okay. Right now, I’m taking my prescriptions and isolating, and would go back for a test to ascertain if the virus is still here or it has left me. Thanks for your goodwill.”

Meanwhile, minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other affected officials are reportedly in isolation and are receiving medical attention.

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari had last week ordered her staff to embark on leave and work from home.

The special adviser on media to Mrs Buhari, Aliyu Abdullahi, said though the situation was not part of the reason advanced for the early closure in the statement issued, it could also not “be unconnected to it.”

He however declined to either confirm or decline, saying the president’s wife may have taken the decision to avoid the spread of the virus.

Asked if the virus scare was part of the reasons for the early closure of the president’s wife’s office, Abdullahi, after much hesitation, said, “Well, I think that is part of the reasons, though it wasn’t stated in the release announcing the closure. But that would be part of the reasons. But this is also a holiday time and so the first lady might have felt that the office should close early to avoid a widespread.”

He however said his statement never meant that he confirmed that anyone had contracted the virus, saying he didn’t have such information. “But you know it could be just a caution,” he said.

The government had on Thursday suggested new restriction measures to curb the spread of the virus.On Wednesday, 4,035 new cases of the coronavirus were reported, the highest number of daily cses since the pandemic first broke in February 2020..

LEADERSHIP Sunday made several phone calls to presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu for additional information on measures being taken by the presidency to contain the outbreak.. He, however did not pick up