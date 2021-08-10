The International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organisation and World Trade Organisation have joined forces to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics by leveraging multilateral finance and trade solutions, particularly in low and middle-income countries.

The information is contained in a statement they jointly issued yesterday.

The aim is to vaccinate at least 40 per cent of people in every country by the end of 2021, and at least 60 per cent by mid-2022. The effort will track, coordinate and advance delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, working with governments and partners at the global and local levels.

The organisations said they want to address finance and trade barriers to ensure that “vulnerable populations have access to these life-saving tools. It supports the goals of the ACT-Accelerator and complementary initiatives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The task force members are mobilising critical financing, with a focus on grants and concessional lending; helping to remove barriers to export and import of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics; and supporting more production, including in low- and middle-income countries. The task force is calling on countries to share at least 1 billion vaccine doses with developing countries during 2021.

Through this web site, which includes a global database and country-by-country data dashboards, the task force is tracking and monitoring specific global and country-level gaps to support faster and more targeted solutions to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests in developing countries.