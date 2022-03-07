The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it would no longer extend the period of loan forbearance, as the two-year moratorium granted to companies and business who took facilities ends this month.

According to the apex bank, the firms are required to start the repayment of those loans.

This is coming as the level of commercial banks’ non-performing loans (NPL) for the first time in about a decade fell below the regulatory benchmark of five per cent to 4.94 per cent by the end of December 2021.

LEADERSHIP’s checks reveal that the loan restructuring and forbearance granted businesses by CBN is expected to end this month while the reduction in interest rates on CBN intervention funds is extended till next year.

As part of measures to ease the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, the CBN had rolled out forbearance packages for companies to help them weather the storm. The forbearance included the restructuring of the loan repayment plans, moratorium as well as CBN reducing interest rates on all its intervention programmes to five per cent from nine per cent till the end of this month.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the end of the November 2021 MPC meeting, while citing improvement in economic activities, urged businesses to resume loan repayment.

“If you recall from our standpoint, we granted a forbearance regime from just two areas.

“One primarily had to do with the fact that we said all loans that companies and businesses impacted adversely by COVID-19, that they should be given about two years. We first started by saying one year, from 2020 to March 2021, and in February 2021 we extended it by one more year when the Delta strain of the pandemic continued. That made it two years that would expire by March 2022.

“At this time, we believe that the global economy has opened up; the lockdowns have been lifted and, of course, we know the economic damage and fatalities that were caused as a result of that, and I am so sure that not too many counties, if at all, will in the midst of this pandemic want to embark on a wholescale lockdown any longer, particularly because most countries are all administering vaccines that they think should assist in reducing the impact of the strain of the virus.

“So we believe that, in Nigeria, businesses/companies are back to business, revenues have improved and if revenues have improved, then companies or businesses that took loans should begin to pay back.

Meanwhile, the 4.94 per cent ratio of NPL recorded in 2021 was regarded by analysts as impressive when compared to 6.1 per cent recorded by December 2020. The current level of NPLs is the lowest industry average in over 10 years.

The NPL ratio measures the rate of bank loans that are either going bad because they are not being serviced adequately, or have gone bad completely.

In October 2021, the NPL was 5.3%, reflecting progressive improvement, compared with 5.7 per cent in October 2020.

Non-Performing Loans Ratio was 5.7% in June 2021, down from 5.8% in May 2021. It fell to 5.70% in June 2021 compared with 6.4% in June 2020, a trend indicating that the banking sector was more resilient. This was driven largely by the implementation of the GSI policy and the strengthening of risk management practices.

Speaking on this development in his personal statement as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Aliyu Ahmed explained that the improvement in Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) is mainly to sound regulatory oversights of the CBN during the year.

Similarly, gross credit in the banking sector rose from N20.48 trillion in December 2020 to N24.57 trillion in December 2021. This translates to over N4trillion increase with the period under review. This increase was attributed to increased industry funding base and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s directive on Loan to Deposit Ratio.

However, more members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN are considering further tightening of monetary policy in the wake of rising inflation in the country.

In their assessment of the Nigerian banking sector, the members of the committee noted that the industry had remained resilient with average non-performing loans falling beyond regulatory requirements.

According to CBN deputy governor, Aishah Ahmad, non-performing loans dropped to its lowest level in over a decade despite the increased lending by banks. She noted that total credit had increased by N4.09 trillion between end of December 2020 and December 2021 with significant growth in credit to manufacturing, general commerce and oil & gas sectors.

“This impressive increase was achieved amidst continued decline in non-performing loans ratio from 5.10 per cent in November 2021 to 4.94 per cent in December 2021, six basis points below the regulatory benchmark, for the first time in over a decade,” she said.

This was also pointed out by another member, Akinniju Festus, who noted that NPLs had fallen below the five per cent prudential requirement for the first time after a lengthy period. He also noted that the Capital Adequacy ratio, despite its slight decline from 15.1 per cent in December 2020 to 14.53 per cent in December 2021, is still above the prudential requirement of 10 per cent.

Tight liquidity conditions prevailed in the banking system as average net liquidity balance stood at N182.71 billion as at end-December 2021, below the benchmark of N313.8 billion – N450.00 billion.

Meanwhile, CBN deputy governor, Adamu Lamtek said the option of tightening monetary policy remains on the table even as the decision becomes increasingly difficult to make. This is as inflation continues to rise as the country heads into electioneering year in 2023.

“Also, the US FED has already provided forward guidance on at least three rate hikes in 2022, a move that will affect foreign currency exposures of the federal government and private sector institutions, especially commercial banks. It may also lead to more exits of FPIs from the local equity market.

“Against the backdrop of pressure on both output and prices, I must admit, monetary policy manoeuvres would be difficult, to say the least.

“In the circumstance, complementary fiscal actions are needed to ease the burden of adjustment on monetary policy. Obviously, policy support has been very instrumental to macroeconomic recovery in 2021. More will be needed from the fiscal side in 2022 especially in sectors like agriculture, SMEs and solid minerals. In addition, physical infrastructure and security ought to maintain their priority position on the fiscal plate in a year.

“I believe the option of tightening policy using the policy rate remains on the table as long as inflationary pressures persist. I am however hopeful that the policy headroom for supporting growth will not narrow any further by the next meeting of the MPC in March 2022,” Lamtek stated.