Jigawa State Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has berated residents of the state over rejection of COVID-19 vaccines and vowed to impose another round of lockdown if they continue spreading rumors about it.

The governor made the remarks while speaking at the flag-off of COVI-19 mass vaccination exercise campaign in Kiyawa local government of the state.

Badaru promised to resist any attempt to turn Jigawa like Spain and other countries where the disease resurfaced as a result of public negligence.

He assured people of the state that the vaccine was effective and safe for protecting human lives.

He charged local government chairmen and traditional leaders to ensure maximum campaign and enforcement of the vaccine in their areas.

He noted that he would not mind to impose another round of lockdown in the state in respect of social and economic consequences on everyone in the state if the vaccination coverage remained poor.

The executive director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaiba, said the federal government was committed to ensuring that eligible persons received the vaccination before the end of 2022.

Mr Shuaibu who was represented by Dr Kabir Mohammed, the North West zonal director of the agency, expressed concern on the poor vaccination coverage in Jigawa State, saying 122,200 people had received first dose, while only 53,751 received the second dose, figures he described as not encouraging.

According to him, in Jigawa State, over 1.8 million eligible people are expected to receive the vaccine.

The Emir of Dutse, Dr Nuhu Muhammad, who was represented by Alhaji Basiru Muhammad Sunusi, urged people of the state to come out in mass to receive the vaccine as had taken his own and was healthy.