Kaduna State has flagged-off a mass campaign to get all residents inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines so as to increase the coverage from the present 10% to 70% by the first quarter of next year.

Flagging-off the campaign at the secretariat of Kaduna North Local Government Council, Acting Governor of the state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe noted that vaccination is the most efficacious measure to protect people and stop the spread of diseases.

It will be recalled that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA) has deployed Covid-19 vaccines to curtail community spread of the virus, targeting persons of 18 years and above.

Dr Balarabe promised that mass vaccination will be conducted by engaging private health facilities, saturating primary health care facilities, secondary and tertiary facilities as well as various institutions and organizations.

According to the Acting Governor, 3,588 personnel in both public and private sectors in over 300 sites, will be engaged to support the mobilization and vaccination process.

The Acting Governor, who is also a medical doctor, further said that 59 mobile trucks will be deployed to communities across the state to support the vaccination.

Dr Balarabe who called on all stakeholders to support this campaign, enjoined communities to dispel the negative rumours about Covid-19, and mobilize friends, families, and colleagues to get vaccinated, adding that it is free.

The Acting Governor urged residents to take personal responsibility for protecting themselves against Covid-19, adding that “a few cases of the new variant have already been reported in Nigeria.”

“The state government is engaging communities through the local government Rapid Response Teams, religious and traditional institutions, to ensure risk communication messages and infection prevention control measures are broadcast, disseminated, and demonstrated to protect residents of the state against Covid-19, ‘’ she noted.

Dr Balarabe said that all senior government officials and public servants have been vaccinated with two doses of the vaccines, including healthcare workers.