National chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Salihu Mustapha yesterday donated 200 orthopedic beds and other medical equipment to Kwara State government to aid the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Mustapha made the donations through the Salihu Mustapha Foundation. The deputy director-general of the foundation, Alhaji Agboola Balogun presented the medical equipment to the state commissioner for health, Dr Raji Rasaq who represented Governor AbduRahman AbdulRazaq at the event.

In his remarks, Balogun said the foundation is saddened by reports of more severe cases as Nigeria faces a third wave of the pandemic, adding that the foundation has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

Balogun said, “The effect of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic bites harder with the standoffs between the striking doctors and the government.

“However, the situation is totally not a hopeless one. The federal government has commenced the administration of vaccines on a full scale.

On this, our hope of a beaming light at the end of the tunnel rests.

“In furtherance to our commitment to the fight against the pandemic, I will like to announce the donation of millions of naira worth of orthopedic beds to the Kwara State government. These beds, numbering 200, were ordered last year in the heat of the COVID-19 as a modest contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

“We believe this will go a long way in rekindling the hope of COVID-19 patients and strengthening the capacities at the isolation centres in the state.”

Responding, the state commissioner for health thanked the donor for the kind gesture and assured him of judicious utilisation of the equipment.