Kwara State commissioner for health, Dr Raji Razaq, said the state has recorded 3,513 cases and 57 deaths since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Razaq, who stated this during the inauguration of the second round of COVID-19 vaccine in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday, said the state was already in the third phase of the pandemic.

He said that the government would not rest on its oars to protect the citizens, saying that second round of the COVID-19 vaccine would ensure people got the full protection against the disease.

He said the government would begin administering total of 102 ,900 doses of Moderna vaccine for the first phase of the second round after, which the second phase would commence after six weeks.

The commissioner also stated that the 22,744 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine would be administered as the second dose to people who had earlier receives the first dose.

According to him, people need not die of COVID-19, as the government had painstakingly acquired the vaccine to ensure the safety of the people against the disease.

“The vaccine is safe for everybody. People should disregard any myth about the vaccine that it is dangerous. Prevention is cheaper and better than cure,” he said.

Razaq said that the state primary healthcare development agency had been transformed for optimal performance, as it had recorded success during its performance on COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase.

Earlier, the executive secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Nusirat Elelu, lamented that some people do not believe in the vaccines.

She reiterated that COVID-19 vaccine “works and people should try to get vaccinated, the agency is also monitoring any adverse or non-adverse effect that may occur.’’

According to her, it is normal to feel mild fever and pain after being vaccinated.

Elelu said that there were 56 designated places across the 16 local government areas of the state for the second phase COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr Michael Oguntoye, the Director, Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency said that the government had taken control of the vaccine to prevent any counterfeit product circulating. He emphasised on the importance of the vaccine, adding that per adventure, people come down with the disease, it will not be serious and it will not be fatal.