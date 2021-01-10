BY ROYAL IBEH, Lagos

The Chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), David Famuyiwa, has shut down Meiran Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) after medical staff tested positive to the virus.

Famuyiwa also ordered the immediate commencement of contact tracing for the affected staff, patients, colleagues and associates who visited the facility in the last few days.

The chairman, who disclosed this in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mosunmola Olabige, said the affected staff have been isolated in accordance with National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Lagos State Government protocol, to further break the chain of community transmission within the council.

He said shutting down the facility was a better way to prevent the spread of the disease.

The council boss urged the residents to ensure that they adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to curb spread of the deadly virus in their locality.