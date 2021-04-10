BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Government has further eased the restrictions it slammed on social event centres across the state as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed on Friday by the state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff and the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola.

Mojola stated that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, after due consultation and deliberations with relevant stakeholders and MDA’s including the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Lagos State Safety Commission has approved the further easing of social centres across the state with immediate effect.

To this end, all event centres in the state are henceforth expected to hold a valid license of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture prior to operating as an event center in the state.

‘’All event centres must be duly registered and verified on the Lagos State Safety Commission website prior to holding any event.

‘’An Event Safety Clearance must be obtained from the Lagos State Safety Commission through the website for any proposed event or exhibition.

‘’Safety Marshals shall be deployed by an accredited event safety consultant from Lagos State Safety Commission for every social event with attendance exceeding over 200 people.

‘’Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 50 per cent of the maximum design capacity of the hall, wherein Occupancy Limit stickers provided by the Lagos State Safety Commission must be boldly pasted at the entrance of the event hall.’’

He said the maximum allowable capacity for Event Centers irrespective of occupancy limit is currently pegged at 500 people, among other observance of COVID-19 guidelines.