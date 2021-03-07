ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government on Saturday and Sunday, sealed 11 facilities including Event Centres, Lounges and Night Clubs among others for contravening COVID-19 directives.

The Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) Mr Lanre Mojola made this disclosure after the sealing exercise in Lagos on Sunday.

Mojola said though the affected event centers originally informed the agency of their intention to organise parties and events, they failed to meet the expectations of the agency on complying with COVID-19 protocols.

According to him, the number of persons approved for the events centres was outnumbered with what the officials met on ground when they visited the places at the weekend.

He said that those facilities were sealed for non-compliance with COVID -19 Health Protection Regulations of the State and Federal Government.

Mojola, who was represented at the sealing of the property by Dr Wale Adeboje, the Events Safety Administrator of LSC, maintained that the enforcement exercise saw event centres, bars and lounge sealed between Saturday and Sunday.

The event centres, bars and lounges sealed between Saturday and Sunday include, UBC Club, VGC, Sapearz Lounge, Awolowo road, Ikoyi, Bravo event centre, Ogba, Ronite Event Centre, Iju Road, Agege.

“Other sealed centres are, All Season Event Centre, Ipaja, OlaideAdeoluwa Memorial Hall, Carabana Lounge/Bar Isolo, Ajao Estate.

“DNA Victoria Island, Twist Lounge Kofo Abayomi Victoria Island, Carlsbad Lounge Adeniyi Jones Ikeja and Darts Event Centre, Grammar School, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos also contravened the COVID-19 protocols.