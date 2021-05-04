ADVERTISEMENT

BY ROYAH IBEH, Lagos

Lagos State government has said it would strictly enforce isolation and testing guidelines for travellers, as efforts to prevent third wave in the state which is likely to be the importation of new COVID strains from inbound travellers.

The state’s commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this in a press statement, made available to journalists, saying the state has seen a significant dip in the number of positive cases and deaths, as occupancy rate in isolation centers, the demand for oxygen and the positivity rate have decreased from around an all-time high 35 per cent in December 2020 to 1.5 per cent as at April 2021.

However, the trigger for a third wave in Lagos is likely to be the importation of new COVID strains from inbound travellers, says the commissioner, while reiterating that passengers are still required to be in receipt of a negative COVID-19 PCR test at least 72 hours before departure to and landing in Lagos state.

“These protocols would be made more stringent to protect the residents of Lagos state from an impending third wave. As part of these protocols, passengers are to mandatorily isolate for the required seven days and will be strictly monitored through phone calls and physical visits to the passengers’ homes by our surveillance teams.”

“Anyone found to have either broken this rule or supplied a fake phone number or address in a bid to escape the laid down protocols will be identified and made to mandatorily isolate at any of our government or Public Private Partnership isolation centers or identified hotels for 10 days at their cost, in addition to a stipulated fine,” he added.

Abayomi said all the strides gained in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will be lost if the state do not protect its borders against the importation of new and mutant strains which may trigger the oncoming of a third wave.