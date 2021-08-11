Lagos State commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said 42 persons have died from COVID-19 related complications in the state between August 1 and 8.

Abayomi disclosed this in his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi yesterday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for August 8.

This is as the Ogun State government says it has recorded 85 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, following increased testing and surveillance across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, in Abeokuta yesterday.

The Lagos Health Commissioner said eight deaths were recorded on the reported date, bringing the number of the state’s fatalities to 426.

The commissioner, however, did not give additional information on the sex and age of the deceased persons.

Abayomi said 2,368 tests were conducted on the reported date, out of which 219 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

“The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 66,241,” he said.

According to the commissioner, 3,897 persons with active COVID-19 cases are currently receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

The Ogun State Health Commissioner stated that 55 of the cases were reported in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area; while Abeokuta South recorded 14; Ikenne, seven; Sagamu, five; Ijebu-Ode, three and Yewa South, one.