Lagos State government said it is considering several channels, including discussions with the federal government and private sector to vaccinate 14 million residents.

The state commissioner for health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said to achieve herd immunity, the state needs to vaccinate 60 per cent of the total population, which is equivalent to 14 million.

The commissioner had on March 12, 2021 said the vaccination campaign was flagged off in Lagos, and, so far, a total of 317,916 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine, which means that 1.32 per cent of the state’s population have received the first dose.

To make it a reality, Abayomi said, the government is considering several channels, including discussions with the Federal government and the private sector to ramp up the vaccination numbers.

The commissioner had before now said the state has commenced the administration of the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

“The administration of the second dose is in continuation of Phase 1 COVID vaccination that started on the 12th of March 2021. For anyone to be fully vaccinated, two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine are required with an interval of six to 12 weeks. The second dose will be administered on working days (Monday to Friday) across our approved 88 health facilities till the 9th of July 2021,” he added.