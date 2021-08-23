Lagos State commissioner for health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has said the number of persons that died from COVID-19 related complications had increased to 506.

Abayomi said this through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi, yesterday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for August 20.

Also yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it recorded 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the deadly scourge continued its renewed surge in Africa’s most populous nation.

The public health agency in its verified website monitored, yesterday, said that 13 deaths were recorded on the date under review.

In the case of Lagos, Abayomi said 11 persons died from COVID-19 related complications on the reported day, increasing the state’s fatality figure from the virus to 506.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that deaths, recorded between August 1 to August 20, accounted for 122 out of the 506 total deaths recorded in the state, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 11 deaths recorded on August 20 represented the second highest number of daily deaths recorded in the state, as the state had earlier recorded 13 deaths on Aug.10.

Abayomi disclosed that the state recorded 239 new COVID-19 infections, out of the 2,750 tests conducted on Friday, bringing the state’s total infections to 70,563.

The commissioner also said 4,387 persons with active COVID-19 cases, were receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

He added that 227 COVID-19 infected patients were being managed at the state’s isolation centres.

According to him, 60,716 of the infected persons had so far, recovered in communities, while 4,716 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

NCDC attributed the recent surge in infections to the spread of the Delta variant in the country.

The staggering Saturday figure represented a huge leap compared to the 304 cases announced a day earlier.

The NCDC said that the new infections were recorded in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the agency, the total infection figure in the country currently stands at 186,635, while the 13 new deaths increased the total fatality figure to 2,260.

A breakdown of the infections showed that Lagos State led with 776 cases while Rivers followed with 196 cases.

It further showed that Ekiti ranked third with 49 cases, followed by Kwara with 33 cases, while Ogun and Benue recorded 21 and 18 cases respectively.

Oyo State followed with 13 cases; the FCT, five; Osun, four, while Yobe recorded two cases.