BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, will today Tuesday take his first jab of the COVID-19 Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at the National Assembly complex.

Lawan, who made the announcement shortly before the end of today’s plenary, said he will be administered the vaccine by 2pm in his office while the rest of the Senators are to pick a form to indicate their date of choice to be vaccinated within two weeks.

“These forms will be made available at the entrance. Our aides can come and take them but we have two weeks within to take the vaccination,” Lawan told Senators.

Details later…