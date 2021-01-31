More than a century after the 1918 Spanish flu, another deadly virus, coronavirus, has crept in and disrupted our common humanity. The flu lasted for two years and killed over 50million people across the world.

The true origin of the 1918 influenza pandemic is unknown, just as there is so much secrecy about the origin of COVID-19 today. During World War I, propaganda in war-engaged countries only permitted encouraging news, so as a neutral party, Spain was the first country to publicly report on the pandemic. Thus Spanish flu became a popular term.

Like the Spanish flu, coronavirus has lasted for over a year now and has continued to kill thousands of people every day. The death toll keeps rising as the days go by, leaving everyone wondering if the world is about to witness another Spanish flu which struck swiftly, stoking panic, fear and mistrust.

As devastating as the current pandemic may be, the Spanish flu pandemic remains the worst in world history. By the time three waves of Spanish flu swept across the globe in 1918 and 1919, at least 50 million people were dead.

Nevertheless, it is the belief of this newspaper that the world will come out this pandemic stronger. With the aid of technology and advancement in medical sciences, the world is not likely to experience the number of deaths recorded during the Spanish flu. Then, they didn’t even know it was a virus. There had been decades of research on microbes, so they understood that it was transferred person-to-person through respiratory drops, by coughing and sneezing. But viruses weren’t discovered until the 1930s, because they didn’t have powerful enough microscopes. As such, testing wasn’t just hard to come by, it simply didn’t exist.

Two major issues contributed to the gravity of the pandemic: the war effort and limited scientific knowledge. While this lack of knowledge did not negatively impact infection control actions, effective treatment and prevention methods were not fully utilised.

Spanish flu was also more infectious than COVID-19, caused symptoms much faster and was far more deadly, reports have said. And unlike COVID-19, which poses the greatest risk to the elderly, Spanish flu also targeted the young. It affected everyone young and old. But it disproportionately killed the healthiest. People in their prime were getting struck down very quickly. So, the fear that animated people in the fall of 1918 was qualitatively different.

Many of the people dying from COVID-19 today are succumbing to a form of pneumonia or respiratory issue, which takes hold as the immune system is weakened from fighting the virus. This is something that coronavirus shares with Spanish flu. Though, the death rate from COVID-19 is many times lower than that of Spanish flu. The world lost 50million people during the Spanish flu despite the coordination between different levels of government, containment measures including case isolation and closure of public places.

This should serve as a lesson for governments, especially the Nigerian government, to shun politics and do everything necessary to defeat COVID-19. We commend the efforts of the government so far, but the reality is that COVID-19 is still out there killing people on daily basis.

The federal government recently announced that it is considering another lockdown in states with high numbers of infection cases –Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna and Plateau. This is as the World Health Organisation (WHO) also warned that the new coronavirus variants are highly contagious and are responsible for the high number of cases and deaths in the second wave.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved N6.45billion ($16.94million) to set up oxygen production plants in 38 sites to help treat COVID-19 patients as the country contends with a sharp rise in cases. But the government must realise that problems don’t get solved by mere appropriation of funds.

We call on the government to fix the nation’s health sector to be able to handle the myriad of challenges facing it. While the government is mobilising funds for the purchase of vaccines, it must not ignore the urgent need to address the challenges facing the health sector. The availability of vaccines does not in any way eliminate the issues with the health system.

100 years ago, people died from the Spanish flu because there was limited scientific knowledge. There was no quality treatment or vaccine. But today, we have hope of vaccine as the world has advanced in science and technology. The current crisis, therefore, requires that we all play our role as individuals and government to stay alive.