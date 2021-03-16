ADVERTISEMENT

BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

NIRSAL Microfinance Bank has warned unsuspecting Nigerians against patronising fraudulent persons who pose as its agents or staff, with the actual motive of scamming them. The bank said some fraudsters have been extorting monies from applicants with a promise of helping them secure the bank’s COVID-19 targeted loan facility.

“The attention of the management of NIRSAL Microfinance Bank has been drawn to some unethical practices being perpetrated by individuals disguising as its staff or agents, demanding and receiving money from unsuspecting members of the public purportedly to secure COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility or the AGSMEIS Loan,” the bank said in a statement yesterday.

The bank urged the public to desist from patronising such people. It also urged those who have been scammed to a complaint to its Whistleblowing portal for necessary action.

“Members of the public are hereby cautioned against falling prey to such people because the COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility being disbursed by NMFB on behalf of the Central Bank of Nigeria is a LOAN not a GRANT and beneficiaries MUST pay back with interest.

“We also wish to inform the general public who may have been scammed by these unscrupulous people to lodge a complaint on our Whistleblowing portal,” it said.